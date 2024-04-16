Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five events, Gutschewski finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Gutschewski has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of +2 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Scott Gutschewski has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Gutschewski is averaging -1.039 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.