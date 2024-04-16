Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Scott Gutschewski of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Scott Gutschewski seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He took 57th at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2022.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Gutschewski finished 57th (with a score of -1) in his only appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in recent years (in 2022).
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Gutschewski's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|57
|73-70-76-68
|-1
Gutschewski's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Gutschewski finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Gutschewski has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of +2 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Scott Gutschewski has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gutschewski is averaging -1.039 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gutschewski has an average of -3.530 in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.6
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.37%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.64
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.25%
|14.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.24%
|18.52%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's Best Finishes
- Gutschewski has played seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time (14.3%).
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.530
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
