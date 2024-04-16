PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Scott Gutschewski of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Scott Gutschewski seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He took 57th at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2022.

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Gutschewski finished 57th (with a score of -1) in his only appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in recent years (in 2022).
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Gutschewski's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/24/20225773-70-76-68-1

    Gutschewski's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Gutschewski finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Gutschewski has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of +2 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Scott Gutschewski has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gutschewski is averaging -1.039 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gutschewski has an average of -3.530 in his past five tournaments.
    Gutschewski's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.6292.7
    Greens in Regulation %-54.37%53.70%
    Putts Per Round-28.6428.4
    Par Breakers-18.25%14.35%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.24%18.52%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's Best Finishes

    • Gutschewski has played seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut one time (14.3%).

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.530

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-76+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-70-72-70+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

