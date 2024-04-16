Sangmoon Bae Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five events, Bae has an average finish of 52nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.

Sangmoon Bae has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bae is averaging 0.785 Strokes Gained: Putting.