Sangmoon Bae Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 08: Sangmoon Bae of Korea putts on the 6th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club on June 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Sangmoon Bae looks to improve upon his 72nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Bae has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 57th.
- In Bae's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he finished 72nd after posting a score of +5.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Bae's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|72
|74-69-78-72
|+5
|3/25/2021
|67
|70-75-74-74
|+5
|9/24/2020
|28
|71-68-75-66
|-8
|3/28/2019
|59
|70-68-72-74
|-4
Bae's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Bae has an average finish of 52nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Bae has an average finishing position of 52nd in his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Sangmoon Bae has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bae is averaging 0.785 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bae is averaging -1.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bae's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.4
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.61%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.00%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.44%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bae's Best Finishes
- Bae participated in seven tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Last season Bae's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -12 and finished 43rd.
- Bae's 12 points last season placed him 232nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bae's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.216
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bae's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-68-68-70
|-12
|11
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|67-66-75-75
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Bae as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
