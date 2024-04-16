PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sangmoon Bae Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 08: Sangmoon Bae of Korea putts on the 6th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club on June 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Sangmoon Bae looks to improve upon his 72nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Bae at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Bae has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 57th.
    • In Bae's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he finished 72nd after posting a score of +5.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Bae's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20237274-69-78-72+5
    3/25/20216770-75-74-74+5
    9/24/20202871-68-75-66-8
    3/28/20195970-68-72-74-4

    Bae's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Bae has an average finish of 52nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Sangmoon Bae has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bae is averaging 0.785 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bae is averaging -1.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bae's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-295.4293.8
    Greens in Regulation %-63.61%64.58%
    Putts Per Round-28.5028.2
    Par Breakers-20.00%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.44%11.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bae's Best Finishes

    • Bae participated in seven tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Last season Bae's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -12 and finished 43rd.
    • Bae's 12 points last season placed him 232nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bae's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.216

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bae's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-68-68-70-1211
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-71+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5267-66-75-75-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6168-72-71-71-63

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bae as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

