Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Samuel Stevens shot -17 and placed third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Stevens has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished third, posting a score of -17.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Stevens' Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|3
|69-65-68-69
|-17
Stevens' Recent Performances
- Stevens has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
- In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 1.508 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of -0.127 in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.201 this season, which ranks 66th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens owns a -0.269 average that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 28.41 putts per round (37th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|306.3
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|64.05%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.41
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|65
|25.49%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|15.36%
|14.51%
Stevens' Best Finishes
- Stevens has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 72.7%.
- With 155 points, Stevens currently sits 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.884 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.512 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.167), which ranked 20th in the field.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.201
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.269
|-2.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.053
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.182
|1.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.168
|-0.127
Stevens' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-72-72
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
