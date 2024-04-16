Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.884 (he finished 28th in that tournament).

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.512 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.167), which ranked 20th in the field.