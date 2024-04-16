PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens shot -17 and placed third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Stevens has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished third, posting a score of -17.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Stevens' Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023369-65-68-69-17

    Stevens' Recent Performances

    • Stevens has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
    • In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 1.508 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of -0.127 in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.201 this season, which ranks 66th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens owns a -0.269 average that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens' 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 28.41 putts per round (37th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance27306.3305.8
    Greens in Regulation %12164.05%59.26%
    Putts Per Round3728.4127.5
    Par Breakers6525.49%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance9515.36%14.51%

    Stevens' Best Finishes

    • Stevens has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 72.7%.
    • With 155 points, Stevens currently sits 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.884 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.512 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.167), which ranked 20th in the field.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.2010.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.269-2.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0530.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1821.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.168-0.127

    Stevens' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-72-72E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3465-68-69-69-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship7271-72-73-79+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2971-66-72-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-72-72-76+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open4375-67-70-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

