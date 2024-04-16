S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.604 (he finished 28th in that tournament).

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that event).