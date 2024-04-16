S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: S.H. Kim of South Korea Plays his tee shoot from the 6th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship from April 18-21 after a 14th-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Kim's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five events.
- S.H. Kim has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.699 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.623 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.369 this season (153rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 79th, while his 47.8% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 144th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.303. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.36%.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 30th on TOUR, while he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.84. He has broken par 25.68% of the time (57th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|298.7
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|60.36%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.84
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.68%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|16.07%
|14.93%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has participated in 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- With 147 points, Kim currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.604 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.369
|-1.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.303
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.442
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.424
|2.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.194
|1.623
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
