2H AGO

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: S.H. Kim of South Korea Plays his tee shoot from the 6th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship from April 18-21 after a 14th-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • This is Kim's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five events.
    • S.H. Kim has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.699 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.623 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.369 this season (153rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 79th, while his 47.8% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 144th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.303. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.36%.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 30th on TOUR, while he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.84. He has broken par 25.68% of the time (57th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance79298.7299.0
    Greens in Regulation %16960.36%56.94%
    Putts Per Round727.8427.4
    Par Breakers5725.68%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance12316.07%14.93%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has participated in 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • With 147 points, Kim currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.604 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.369-1.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.3030.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.4420.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.4242.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.1941.623

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
