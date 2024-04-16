Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that event.

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401 (he finished 64th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 10.596, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.