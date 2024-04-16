Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
After he finished second in this tournament in 2021, Sam Ryder has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Ryder has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 27th.
- Ryder finished second (with a score of -11) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2021).
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Ryder's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/25/2021
|2
|68-72-70-67
|-11
|9/24/2020
|52
|70-70-73-70
|-5
Ryder's Recent Performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Sam Ryder has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of 2.862 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 0.881 in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ryder's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.447 ranks 160th on TOUR this season, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder sports a 0.322 average that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has registered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 26.13% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|284.8
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|65.64%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.89
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|43
|26.13%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|15.84%
|15.43%
Ryder's Best Finishes
- Ryder, who has participated in 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Ryder has 209 points, placing him 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that event.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401 (he finished 64th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 10.596, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.447
|-1.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.322
|0.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.338
|-1.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.361
|2.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.101
|0.881
Ryder's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.