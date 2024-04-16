PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    After he finished second in this tournament in 2021, Sam Ryder has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Ryder has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 27th.
    • Ryder finished second (with a score of -11) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2021).
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Ryder's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/25/2021268-72-70-67-11
    9/24/20205270-70-73-70-5

    Ryder's Recent Performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Sam Ryder has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of 2.862 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 0.881 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ryder's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.447 ranks 160th on TOUR this season, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder sports a 0.322 average that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has registered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 26.13% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance169284.8288.2
    Greens in Regulation %8865.64%64.20%
    Putts Per Round8528.8928.6
    Par Breakers4326.13%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance11615.84%15.43%

    Ryder's Best Finishes

    • Ryder, who has participated in 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Ryder has 209 points, placing him 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401 (he finished 64th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 10.596, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.447-1.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3220.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.338-1.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3612.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.1010.881

    Ryder's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-74+12--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5671-72-77-76+86
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

