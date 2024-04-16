Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that event, he finished 11th.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.792 mark ranked third in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.929), which ranked 36th in the field.