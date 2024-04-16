Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Joel Dahmen of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
After he finished 50th in this tournament in 2023, Joel Dahmen has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Dahmen has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -9, and his average finish has been 19th.
- In 2023, Dahmen finished 50th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Dahmen's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|50
|73-71-69-72
|-3
|3/24/2022
|W/D
|71
|-1
|3/25/2021
|1
|67-71-68-70
|-12
|3/28/2019
|12
|66-71-72-67
|-12
Dahmen's Recent Performances
- Dahmen has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Dahmen has an average of -3.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen is averaging 0.881 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 16th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.603. Additionally, he ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.25%.
- On the greens, Dahmen's -1.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 181st on TOUR this season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranks 155th. He has broken par 22.42% of the time (137th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|289.0
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|68.25%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.57
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.42%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.48%
|14.58%
Dahmen's Best Finishes
- Dahmen has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 50%.
- As of now, Dahmen has compiled 187 points, which ranks him 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that event, he finished 11th.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.792 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.929), which ranked 36th in the field.
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.412
|1.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.603
|3.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.221
|-1.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-1.039
|-3.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.244
|0.881
Dahmen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|74-69-78-72
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.