Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Joel Dahmen of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    After he finished 50th in this tournament in 2023, Joel Dahmen has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Dahmen has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -9, and his average finish has been 19th.
    • In 2023, Dahmen finished 50th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Dahmen's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20235073-71-69-72-3
    3/24/2022W/D71-1
    3/25/2021167-71-68-70-12
    3/28/20191266-71-72-67-12

    Dahmen's Recent Performances

    • Dahmen has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dahmen has an average of -3.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen is averaging 0.881 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 16th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.603. Additionally, he ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.25%.
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -1.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 181st on TOUR this season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranks 155th. He has broken par 22.42% of the time (137th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153289.0292.0
    Greens in Regulation %3568.25%65.97%
    Putts Per Round15529.5729.2
    Par Breakers13722.42%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance10415.48%14.58%

    Dahmen's Best Finishes

    • Dahmen has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 50%.
    • As of now, Dahmen has compiled 187 points, which ranks him 95th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that event, he finished 11th.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.792 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.929), which ranked 36th in the field.
    • Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4121.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.6033.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.221-1.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-1.039-3.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.2440.881

    Dahmen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6974-69-78-72+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

