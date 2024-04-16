Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Chris Gotterup missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Gotterup is competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Gotterup's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Gotterup has an average finish of 51st.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 311.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging 1.816 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of 0.070 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.080 (86th) this season, while his average driving distance of 314.7 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 152nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.375, while he ranks 109th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.98%.
- On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.35, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|314.7
|311.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|64.98%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.35
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|120
|23.19%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|15.46%
|15.63%
Gotterup's Best Finishes
- Gotterup has played nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times (44.4%).
- Currently, Gotterup sits 172nd in the FedExCup standings with 35 points.
Gotterup's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Gotterup produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.862.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.153.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.794, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 35th in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.080
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.375
|-1.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.108
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.336
|1.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.068
|0.070
Gotterup's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.