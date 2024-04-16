Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Gotterup produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.862.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018. He finished 35th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.153.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.794, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 57th in that event.