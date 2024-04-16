Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Matti Schmid of Germany lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid enters the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 coming off a 69th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his last tournament.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Schmid has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Schmid's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|MC
|76-72
|+4
Schmid's Recent Performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Schmid is averaging 2.491 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 3.969 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.196 this season, which ranks 68th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 124th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.200, while he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.30%.
- On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 67th on TOUR, while he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 25.56% of the time (64th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|302.6
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|66.30%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.00
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.56%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.48%
|14.17%
Schmid's Best Finishes
- Schmid has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Schmid has 179 points, ranking him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.186. In that event, he finished 17th.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885. He finished 26th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.243, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.196
|1.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.200
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.286
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.173
|2.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.117
|3.969
Schmid's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.