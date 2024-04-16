PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Matti Schmid of Germany lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid enters the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 coming off a 69th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Schmid has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Schmid's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023MC76-72+4

    Schmid's Recent Performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schmid is averaging 2.491 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 3.969 in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.196 this season, which ranks 68th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 124th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.200, while he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.30%.
    • On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 67th on TOUR, while he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 25.56% of the time (64th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43302.6301.7
    Greens in Regulation %7666.30%66.39%
    Putts Per Round10229.0028.3
    Par Breakers6425.56%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance13616.48%14.17%

    Schmid's Best Finishes

    • Schmid has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Schmid has 179 points, ranking him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.186. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885. He finished 26th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.243, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1961.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.2000.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.286-0.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1732.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.1173.969

    Schmid's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC73-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4468-71-68-72-96
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

