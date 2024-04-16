Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
At the Valero Texas Open, Ryan Palmer struggled, missing the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He is seeking a better outcome in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Palmer's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Palmer's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Palmer has an average finish of 60th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Palmer has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of even in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging -2.424 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging -1.772 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Palmer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Palmer sports a -0.115 average that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|299.7
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|62.04%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.89
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.15%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|15.74%
|14.58%
Palmer's Best Finishes
- Palmer has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- As of now, Palmer has collected 14 points, which ranks him 188th in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Palmer put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field at 1.759.
- Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.500 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.269 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 54th in the field.
Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.346
|0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.115
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.035
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.726
|-2.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.530
|-1.772
Palmer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|66-72-70-73
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|64-65-68-68
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|68-67-66-68
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-67-72
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.