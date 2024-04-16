Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Palmer put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field at 1.759.

Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.500 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.269 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.