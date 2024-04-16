Ryan McCormick Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick hits the links in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 after an 82nd-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his last competition.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In the past five years, this is McCormick's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
McCormick's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, McCormick has an average finish of 59th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- McCormick has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- Ryan McCormick has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick has an average of -0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCormick has an average of -4.130 in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McCormick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.675 (174th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.0 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick ranks 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.453.
- On the greens, McCormick has delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|305.0
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|61.73%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.89
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|105
|24.07%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|18.21%
|16.67%
McCormick's Best Finishes
- McCormick has played seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- McCormick, who has 20 points, currently ranks 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.026. He missed the cut in that event.
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.698 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.524. In that event, he finished 82nd.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.126 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 38th in the field.
McCormick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.675
|-2.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.453
|-1.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.014
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.209
|-0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.351
|-4.130
McCormick's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.