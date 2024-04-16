Ryan McCormick Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.026. He missed the cut in that event.

McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.698 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.524. In that event, he finished 82nd.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.126 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.