Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Brehm has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -5.
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Brehm's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|3/25/2021
|34
|73-71-73-69
|-2
|9/24/2020
|33
|67-72-68-74
|-7
Brehm's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Brehm has an average finish of 60th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Brehm has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
- Ryan Brehm has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Brehm is averaging -1.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Brehm has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216, which ranks 136th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 36th, and his 49.2% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 168th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.659. Additionally, he ranks 172nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 59.62%.
- On the greens, Brehm's 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 68th on TOUR this season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranks 98th. He has broken par 19.87% of the time (173rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|303.9
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|59.62%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|28.96
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|173
|19.87%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|178
|20.30%
|16.32%
Brehm's Best Finishes
- Brehm has participated in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Brehm, who has 54 points, currently sits 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.935 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
- Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.807.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.216
|1.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.659
|-1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.378
|-1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.171
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.083
|-1.114
Brehm's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.