Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.935 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.

Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.807.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.