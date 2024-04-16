Ryan Armour Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
PANAMA, CIUDAD DE, PANAMA - FEBRUARY 02: Ryan Armour of United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of The Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 02, 2024 in Panama, Ciudad de, Panama. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Ryan Armour looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he placed 15th shooting -10 in this tournament in 2022.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Armour has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 15th.
- Armour finished 15th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2022).
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Armour's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|15
|69-71-69-69
|-10
|9/24/2020
|MC
|71-72
|-1
Armour's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Armour has an average finish of 46th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Armour hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 46th.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
- Off the tee, Ryan Armour has averaged 271.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Armour is averaging -2.804 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Armour is averaging -2.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
Armour's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|186
|283.6
|271.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|69.08%
|42.06%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.52
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|170
|19.87%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|13.89%
|13.89%
Armour's Best Finishes
- Armour, who took part in 32 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 43.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Armour's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he shot -15 and finished 16th.
- Armour ranked 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 191 points last season.
Armour's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.153
|0.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.043
|-0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.126
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.208
|-2.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.530
|-2.962
Armour's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|70-71-75-69
|+1
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-67-69
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|64-71-69-69
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|73
|69-67-76-70
|-6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Armour as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
