PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ryan Armour Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PANAMA, CIUDAD DE, PANAMA - FEBRUARY 02: Ryan Armour of United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of The Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 02, 2024 in Panama, Ciudad de, Panama. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

PANAMA, CIUDAD DE, PANAMA - FEBRUARY 02: Ryan Armour of United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of The Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 02, 2024 in Panama, Ciudad de, Panama. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Ryan Armour looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he placed 15th shooting -10 in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Armour at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Armour has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 15th.
    • Armour finished 15th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2022).
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Armour's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/24/20221569-71-69-69-10
    9/24/2020MC71-72-1

    Armour's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Armour has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Armour hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 46th.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Armour has averaged 271.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Armour is averaging -2.804 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Armour is averaging -2.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Armour .

    Armour's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance186283.6271.1
    Greens in Regulation %4269.08%42.06%
    Putts Per Round16429.5230.3
    Par Breakers17019.87%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance9213.89%13.89%

    Armour's Best Finishes

    • Armour, who took part in 32 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 43.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Armour's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he shot -15 and finished 16th.
    • Armour ranked 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 191 points last season.

    Armour's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.1530.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.043-0.809
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.126-0.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.208-2.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.530-2.962

    Armour's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-75+5--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5670-71-75-69+16
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-66-67-69-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC76-68+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1664-71-69-69-1528
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-71+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7369-67-76-70-6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5366-71-69-68-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Armour as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.