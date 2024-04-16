PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Russell Knox Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links April 18-21, Russell Knox will look to build upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2023, he shot -1 and placed 58th at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

    Latest odds for Knox at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Knox finished 58th (with a score of -1) in his only appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Knox's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20235874-69-71-73-1

    Knox's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 26th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Knox has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Knox has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Knox is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Knox's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182285.3281.9
    Greens in Regulation %571.69%32.54%
    Putts Per Round19030.0329.4
    Par Breakers14720.61%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.50%16.67%

    Knox's Best Finishes

    • Knox, who took part in 36 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 63.9%.
    • Last season Knox's best performance came when he shot -10 and finished 28th at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Knox placed 148th in the FedExCup standings with 219 points last season.

    Knox's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee184-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.293-

    Knox's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7269-72-76-76+133
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74E--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4968-68-70-66-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-69-67-72-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5770-67-70-70-75
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3368-69-69-71-1112
    July 27-303M Open5370-67-72-69-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-70-73-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-71-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6968-70-71-70-9--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7667-67-71-75-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-70-69-66-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

