Russell Knox Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
When he hits the links April 18-21, Russell Knox will look to build upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2023, he shot -1 and placed 58th at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Knox finished 58th (with a score of -1) in his only appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Knox's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|58
|74-69-71-73
|-1
Knox's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 26th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Knox has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Knox has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knox is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Knox's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|285.3
|281.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|71.69%
|32.54%
|Putts Per Round
|190
|30.03
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|147
|20.61%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.50%
|16.67%
Knox's Best Finishes
- Knox, who took part in 36 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 63.9%.
- Last season Knox's best performance came when he shot -10 and finished 28th at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Knox placed 148th in the FedExCup standings with 219 points last season.
Knox's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.293
|-
Knox's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|72
|69-72-76-76
|+13
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-69-67-72
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-67-72-69
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-70-73-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|67-67-71-75
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-70-69-66
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
