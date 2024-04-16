Russell Knox Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 26th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Knox has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five starts.

Knox has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.