Roger Sloan Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.444 mark ranked in the field.

Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.335 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan produced his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.305.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Sloan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.214, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 40th in the field.