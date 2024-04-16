Roger Sloan Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Roger Sloan of Canada plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Roger Sloan had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2022, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Sloan has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 22nd.
- In Sloan's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +1.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Sloan's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|3/25/2021
|22
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|9/24/2020
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|3/28/2019
|MC
|71-72
|-1
Sloan's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Sloan has an average finish of 50th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 290.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sloan has an average of -0.127 in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sloan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.367, which ranks 152nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranks 148th, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 101st on TOUR with a mark of -0.031.
- On the greens, Sloan's -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 126th on TOUR this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (140th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|289.7
|290.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|66.36%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.28
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.22%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|16.67%
|14.93%
Sloan's Best Finishes
- Sloan, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Sloan, who has 21 points, currently sits 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Sloan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.444 mark ranked in the field.
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.335 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan produced his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.305.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Sloan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.214, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 40th in the field.
- Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 45th in the field.
Sloan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.367
|-1.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.031
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.656
|2.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.223
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.035
|-0.127
Sloan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.