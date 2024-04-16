PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Robert Streb Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Robert Streb seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He took 21st at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020.

    Latest odds for Streb at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Streb's average finish has been 21st, and his average score -9, over his last three appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Streb finished 21st (with a score of -9) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2020).
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Streb's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/24/20202168-72-69-70-9
    3/28/2019MC75-68-1

    Streb's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Streb has an average finish of 58th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Streb has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Robert Streb has averaged 283.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Streb is averaging -2.011 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streb is averaging -5.055 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Streb .

    Streb's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.6283.4
    Greens in Regulation %11666.53%41.67%
    Putts Per Round13229.2030.2
    Par Breakers15320.44%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance13614.61%13.10%

    Streb's Best Finishes

    • Streb, who participated in 32 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Last season Streb put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished 14th with a score of -10 (10 shots back of the winner).
    • Streb's 145 points last season placed him 179th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streb's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.037-1.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.229-0.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1050.023-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.441-2.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-0.684-5.055

    Streb's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6768-70-69-68-93
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-80+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-70-70-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4271-66-68-70-911
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-68-68-1051
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3570-68-71-70-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-69E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6567-70-69-71-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6466-68-65-75-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-75+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.