Robert Streb Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five events, Streb has an average finish of 58th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Streb has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Robert Streb has averaged 283.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Streb is averaging -2.011 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.