Robert Streb Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Robert Streb seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He took 21st at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Streb's average finish has been 21st, and his average score -9, over his last three appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Streb finished 21st (with a score of -9) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2020).
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Streb's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/24/2020
|21
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|3/28/2019
|MC
|75-68
|-1
Streb's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Streb has an average finish of 58th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Streb has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Robert Streb has averaged 283.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Streb is averaging -2.011 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streb is averaging -5.055 Strokes Gained: Total.
Streb's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.6
|283.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|66.53%
|41.67%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.20
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|153
|20.44%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|14.61%
|13.10%
Streb's Best Finishes
- Streb, who participated in 32 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Last season Streb put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished 14th with a score of -10 (10 shots back of the winner).
- Streb's 145 points last season placed him 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Streb's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.037
|-1.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.229
|-0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|0.023
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.441
|-2.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-0.684
|-5.055
Streb's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|71-66-68-70
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-68-68
|-10
|51
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|67-70-69-71
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|66-68-65-75
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.