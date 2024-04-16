Ricky Barnes Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five appearances, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Over his last five events, Barnes has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five events, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.

Ricky Barnes has averaged 285.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting.