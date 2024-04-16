PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ricky Barnes Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Ricky Barnes of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Ricky Barnes shot -14 and took seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Latest odds for Barnes at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Barnes' average finish has been 36th, and his average score -7, over his last six appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Barnes finished seventh (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2023).
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Barnes' Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023768-70-66-70-14
    3/24/2022MC78-76+10
    3/25/2021MC72-74+2
    9/24/20204167-73-70-72-6
    3/28/2019MC77-66-1

    Barnes' Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five events, Barnes has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Ricky Barnes has averaged 285.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -4.157 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Barnes .

    Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.1285.6
    Greens in Regulation %-58.17%64.81%
    Putts Per Round-27.6828.8
    Par Breakers-18.95%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.22%12.50%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Barnes' Best Finishes

    • Barnes last season participated in 14 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut three times (21.4%).
    • Last season Barnes' best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -13 and finished 36th.
    • With 67 points last season, Barnes finished 209th in the FedExCup standings.

    Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.157

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Barnes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-70+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC73-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-71+3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC76-74+8--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-82+9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3667-68-70-64-13--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
