2H AGO

Richard Hoey Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Richard Hoey concluded the weekend at -5, good for a 14th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Hoey's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Hoey's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoey has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Richard Hoey has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -1.439 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hoey is averaging 1.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoey .

    Hoey's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.623 (ninth) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.8 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 44th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.322, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.90%.
    • On the greens, Hoey has registered a -0.900 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23306.8307.2
    Greens in Regulation %5866.90%66.98%
    Putts Per Round15729.5829.4
    Par Breakers4825.93%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance16418.52%15.74%

    Hoey's Best Finishes

    • Hoey is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in nine tournaments).
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • With 70 points, Hoey currently ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.323.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.025 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 48th in the field at 0.387. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.509, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6232.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3221.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.333-1.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.900-1.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.2881.031

    Hoey's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC63-70-72-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

