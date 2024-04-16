Richard Hoey Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.323.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.025 mark ranked 14th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 48th in the field at 0.387. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.509, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 14th in that event).