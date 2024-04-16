Richard Hoey Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
In his last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Richard Hoey concluded the weekend at -5, good for a 14th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 aiming for a higher finish.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In the past five years, this is Hoey's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Hoey's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoey has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Richard Hoey has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -1.439 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hoey is averaging 1.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.623 (ninth) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.8 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 44th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.322, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.90%.
- On the greens, Hoey has registered a -0.900 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|306.8
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|66.90%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.58
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.93%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|18.52%
|15.74%
Hoey's Best Finishes
- Hoey is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in nine tournaments).
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- With 70 points, Hoey currently ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.323.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.025 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 48th in the field at 0.387. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.509, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
Hoey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.623
|2.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.322
|1.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.333
|-1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.900
|-1.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.288
|1.031
Hoey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
