Raul Pereda Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Pereda put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.327. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 53rd in the field with a mark of 0.153.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.959 mark ranked in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.819, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.