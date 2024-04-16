Raul Pereda Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
At the Valero Texas Open, Raul Pereda struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He is looking for better results in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Pereda is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Pereda's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Pereda has an average finish of 60th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Pereda has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 276.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pereda is averaging 2.301 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pereda is averaging -3.987 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pereda owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.286 (183rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 280.2 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pereda sports a -0.690 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 183rd with a 49.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pereda's 0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him fifth on TOUR this season, and his 26.88 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 19.44% of the time (176th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|280.2
|276.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|49.65%
|42.06%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|26.88
|26.3
|Par Breakers
|176
|19.44%
|15.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|17.71%
|12.70%
Pereda's Best Finishes
- Pereda has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).
- With 9 points, Pereda currently ranks 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Pereda's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Pereda put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.327. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 53rd in the field with a mark of 0.153.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.959 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.819, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Pereda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.766) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Pereda's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|183
|-1.286
|-3.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.690
|-1.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.370
|-1.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.811
|2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.535
|-3.987
Pereda's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|65-70-70-76
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.