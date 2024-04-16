Rafael Campos Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Campos put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking eighth in the field at 3.378. In that event, he finished 38th.

Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.084. He finished 20th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos put up his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.510), which ranked 36th in the field.