Rafael Campos Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
After he placed 38th in this tournament in 2023, Rafael Campos has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Campos' average finish has been 23rd, and his average score -8, over his last six appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Campos finished 38th (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2023).
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Campos' Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|38
|72-65-75-71
|-5
|3/24/2022
|28
|72-68-69-72
|-7
|3/25/2021
|2
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|9/24/2020
|MC
|73-81
|+10
|3/28/2019
|MC
|70-73
|-1
Campos' Recent Performances
- Campos has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
- Rafael Campos has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Campos is averaging -3.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Campos' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.415 ranks 27th on TOUR this season, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos has a -0.288 average that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 137th on TOUR this season, and his 29.56 putts-per-round average ranks 154th. He has broken par 20.99% of the time (162nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|302.5
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|65.12%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.56
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|162
|20.99%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|16.98%
|19.05%
Campos' Best Finishes
- Campos has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Campos has 83 points, placing him 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Campos put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking eighth in the field at 3.378. In that event, he finished 38th.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.084. He finished 20th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos put up his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.510), which ranked 36th in the field.
- Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.
Campos' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.415
|0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.288
|-1.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.367
|-1.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.319
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.558
|-3.154
Campos' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.