Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 0.642 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.138.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a -0.228 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.609, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.