Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his putt shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody will compete April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his last tournament he placed 74th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting +4 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Coody is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Coody has an average finish of 54th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Coody has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 1.420 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of -2.459 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Coody has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.508 this season (164th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranks 27th, while his 52.2% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody sports a -0.799 average that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody's 0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 14th this season, and his 29.45 putts-per-round average ranks 147th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|306.3
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|65.56%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.45
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|71
|25.28%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|16.67%
|13.70%
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- With 20 points, Coody currently ranks 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 0.642 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.138.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a -0.228 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.609, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 57th in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.508
|-0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.799
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.610
|-1.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.651
|1.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.267
|-2.459
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.