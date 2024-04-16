Peter Kuest Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Kuest has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Kuest has finished in the top 10 once.

He finished with a score of -6 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Peter Kuest has averaged 324.8 yards in his past five starts.

Kuest is averaging 3.888 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.