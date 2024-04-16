Peter Kuest Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Peter Kuest chips on the 17th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Peter Kuest enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 10th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Kuest is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Kuest's Recent Performances
- Kuest has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -6 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Kuest has averaged 324.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Kuest is averaging 3.888 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuest has an average of 7.154 in his past five tournaments.
Kuest's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|321.7
|324.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|73.79%
|19.91%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|7
|26.93%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.59%
|13.89%
Kuest's Best Finishes
- Kuest played 15 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Last season Kuest's best performance came when he shot -21 and finished fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Kuest collected 242 points last season, placing 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kuest's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.488
|2.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.052
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.342
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.575
|3.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.773
|7.154
Kuest's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-67-67-63
|-17
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|72-68-74-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-70-65-68
|-21
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|67-67-65-71
|-14
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|71-66-70-70
|-7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|66-69-69-72
|-4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|68-67-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuest as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
