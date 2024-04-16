PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Peter Kuest Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Peter Kuest chips on the 17th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Peter Kuest enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 10th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kuest at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Kuest is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Kuest's Recent Performances

    • Kuest has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of -6 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Kuest has averaged 324.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kuest is averaging 3.888 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuest has an average of 7.154 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kuest .

    Kuest's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2321.7324.8
    Greens in Regulation %273.79%19.91%
    Putts Per Round12629.1727.5
    Par Breakers726.93%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance711.59%13.89%

    Kuest's Best Finishes

    • Kuest played 15 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Last season Kuest's best performance came when he shot -21 and finished fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Kuest collected 242 points last season, placing 143rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuest's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4882.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.0520.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.3420.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5753.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7737.154

    Kuest's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1470-67-67-63-17--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5772-68-74-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-70-65-68-21--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1767-67-65-71-14--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    July 27-303M Open5071-66-70-70-7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4566-69-69-72-4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2568-67-72-70-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-71+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5368-67-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-66-66-66-17--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1069-71-74-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuest as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

