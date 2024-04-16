Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Barjon produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.003. In that event, he missed the cut.

Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.727. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.141. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Barjon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.561 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.