Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Barjon hits the links in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Barjon has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Barjon last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of E.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Barjon's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|MC
|75-69
|E
|3/25/2021
|MC
|75-75
|+6
Barjon's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Barjon has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Barjon has an average of -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -3.580 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barjon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Barjon has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016, which ranks 95th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.7 yards) ranks 25th, and his 49.5% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 165th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.594, while he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
- On the greens, Barjon's -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his 29.88 putts-per-round average ranks 173rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|306.7
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|62.50%
|61.67%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.88
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|70
|25.35%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|20.83%
|18.33%
Barjon's Best Finishes
- Barjon, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut one time (11.1%).
- Barjon, who has 14 points, currently sits 188th in the FedExCup standings.
Barjon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Barjon produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.003. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.727. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.141. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Barjon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.561 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked in the field.
Barjon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.016
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.594
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.719
|-1.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.467
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-1.763
|-3.580
Barjon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
