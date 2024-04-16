Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
When he takes the course April 18-21, Patton Kizzire will look to build upon his last performance in the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2020, he shot -6 and finished 41st at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Kizzire has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2020. He finished 41st, posting a score of -6.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Kizzire's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/24/2020
|41
|71-67-71-73
|-6
Kizzire's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Kizzire has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -2.307 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -3.824 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.4
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.48%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.29
|31.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.19%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.48%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kizzire's Best Finishes
- Kizzire has played seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.824
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kizzire's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|66-70-64-70
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|69-69-73-71
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-70-74-68
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
