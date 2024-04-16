Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.

Kizzire has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -2.307 Strokes Gained: Putting.