Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

    When he takes the course April 18-21, Patton Kizzire will look to build upon his last performance in the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2020, he shot -6 and finished 41st at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Kizzire has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2020. He finished 41st, posting a score of -6.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Kizzire's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/24/20204171-67-71-73-6

    Kizzire's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -2.307 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -3.824 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-301.4289.7
    Greens in Regulation %-65.48%66.67%
    Putts Per Round-29.2931.8
    Par Breakers-26.19%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.48%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kizzire's Best Finishes

    • Kizzire has played seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut one time.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.999
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.824

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kizzire's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3066-70-64-70-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4869-69-73-71+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-70-74-68-516
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6267-71-75-69-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-68-73-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

