Patrick Fishburn Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic seeking better results April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Valero Texas Open.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Fishburn is competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Fishburn's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Fishburn finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Fishburn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished -10 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Patrick Fishburn has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 0.392 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging -2.830 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fishburn owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269 (54th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.4 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn has a -0.694 average that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 58.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 97th on TOUR, while he ranks 152nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 19.93% of the time (172nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|303.4
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|58.50%
|53.85%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.53
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|172
|19.93%
|14.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|16.01%
|14.96%
Fishburn's Best Finishes
- Fishburn is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 12.5%.
- With 7 points, Fishburn currently ranks 200th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.631. He missed the cut in that event.
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.154.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.383.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.566, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.038) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.269
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.694
|-1.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|182
|-0.805
|-2.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.001
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.229
|-2.830
Fishburn's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
