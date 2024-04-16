Patrick Fishburn Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.631. He missed the cut in that event.

Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.154.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.383.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.566, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.