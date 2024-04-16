PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Patrick Fishburn Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic seeking better results April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Fishburn is competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Fishburn's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Fishburn finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Fishburn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished -10 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Patrick Fishburn has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn is averaging 0.392 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn is averaging -2.830 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fishburn .

    Fishburn's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fishburn owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269 (54th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.4 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn has a -0.694 average that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 58.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 97th on TOUR, while he ranks 152nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 19.93% of the time (172nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40303.4303.1
    Greens in Regulation %17658.50%53.85%
    Putts Per Round15229.5329.0
    Par Breakers17219.93%14.96%
    Bogey Avoidance12016.01%14.96%

    Fishburn's Best Finishes

    • Fishburn is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 12.5%.
    • With 7 points, Fishburn currently ranks 200th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fishburn's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.631. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.154.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.383.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.566, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.038) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2690.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.694-1.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green182-0.805-2.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.0010.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.229-2.830

    Fishburn's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-72-65-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-68-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.