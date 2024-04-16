Parker Coody Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five events, Coody has an average finish of 57th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Coody has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of even in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.

Coody is averaging -0.068 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.