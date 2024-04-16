Parker Coody Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Parker Coody will appear in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship from April 18-21 after a 58th-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Coody's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Coody has an average finish of 57th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Coody has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of even in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Coody is averaging -0.068 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging -0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Coody's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.012 ranks 100th on TOUR this season, and his 50.8% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 37th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.417, while he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.29%.
- On the greens, Coody's -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranks 76th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|302.0
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|64.29%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.82
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|127
|22.82%
|16.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|15.67%
|14.58%
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody has participated in nine tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Coody, who has 80 points, currently sits 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking sixth in the field at 2.865. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.740 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.547, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 58th in that event).
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.012
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.417
|1.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.033
|-0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.128
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.244
|-0.219
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-67-74-64
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
