Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 12th tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Hojgaard looks for a better result in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he placed second shooting -18 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hojgaard has an average score of -18, with an average finish of second.
    • In Hojgaard's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of -18.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Hojgaard's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023271-65-66-68-18
    3/24/2022MC73-71E

    Hojgaard's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been +1.
    • Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 310.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -3.182 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -3.435 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hojgaard has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.474 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.2 yards) ranks 21st, while his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 65th on TOUR with a mark of 0.171.
    • On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 135th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance21307.2310.5
    Greens in Regulation %12263.99%62.15%
    Putts Per Round13529.3329.9
    Par Breakers13622.43%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance15917.90%21.18%

    Hojgaard's Best Finishes

    • Hojgaard has taken part in eight tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • As of now, Hojgaard has compiled 471 points, which ranks him 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hojgaard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.568.
    • Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.185 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.692 (his best mark this season), which ranked 28th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4741.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1710.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.473-2.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.440-3.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.269-3.435

    Hojgaard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3367-71-70-68-8--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5076-67-73-71+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2167-68-67-71-15--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-63-71-67-9--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2371-70-69-74E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1468-66-69-67-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-65-73-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3165-77-69-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open267-66-73-70-12300
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3174-65-70-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-71-73-69-120
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5268-70-74-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-73-74-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1667-73-74-76+2113

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

