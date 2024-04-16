Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 12th tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nicolai Hojgaard looks for a better result in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he placed second shooting -18 in this tournament in 2023.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hojgaard has an average score of -18, with an average finish of second.
- In Hojgaard's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of -18.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Hojgaard's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|2
|71-65-66-68
|-18
|3/24/2022
|MC
|73-71
|E
Hojgaard's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been +1.
- Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 310.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -3.182 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -3.435 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hojgaard has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.474 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.2 yards) ranks 21st, while his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 65th on TOUR with a mark of 0.171.
- On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 135th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|307.2
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|122
|63.99%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.33
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.43%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|17.90%
|21.18%
Hojgaard's Best Finishes
- Hojgaard has taken part in eight tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Hojgaard has compiled 471 points, which ranks him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.568.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.185 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he finished second in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.692 (his best mark this season), which ranked 28th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.474
|1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.171
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.473
|-2.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.440
|-3.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.269
|-3.435
Hojgaard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|76-67-73-71
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
