Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.568.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.185 mark ranked 17th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he finished second in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.692 (his best mark this season), which ranked 28th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.