Nick Watney Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five tournaments, Watney has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Watney hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 80th.

He finished with a score of -2 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Nick Watney has averaged 291.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Watney has an average of 0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.