Nick Watney Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Nick Watney of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North Course on January 25, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Nick Watney looks to perform better in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Watney has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Watney's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/25/2021
|MC
|74-74
|+4
Watney's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Watney has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Watney hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 80th.
- He finished with a score of -2 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Nick Watney has averaged 291.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Watney has an average of 0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -3.131 in his past five tournaments.
Watney's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|295.8
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|63.45%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|188
|18.49%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|181
|16.37%
|14.81%
Watney's Best Finishes
- Watney took part in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 23.3%.
- Last season Watney had his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He shot -8 and finished 56th (16 shots back of the winner).
- Watney collected 96 points last season, placing 200th in the FedExCup standings.
Watney's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|193
|-1.343
|-1.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.191
|-3.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.181
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.193
|0.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|192
|-1.908
|-3.131
Watney's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|80
|68-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.