2H AGO

Nick Watney Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Nick Watney of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North Course on January 25, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Nick Watney looks to perform better in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Watney at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Watney has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Watney's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/25/2021MC74-74+4

    Watney's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Watney has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Watney hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 80th.
    • He finished with a score of -2 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Nick Watney has averaged 291.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Watney has an average of 0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -3.131 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Watney .

    Watney's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138295.8291.0
    Greens in Regulation %18063.45%63.89%
    Putts Per Round14629.3229.5
    Par Breakers18818.49%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance18116.37%14.81%

    Watney's Best Finishes

    • Watney took part in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 23.3%.
    • Last season Watney had his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He shot -8 and finished 56th (16 shots back of the winner).
    • Watney collected 96 points last season, placing 200th in the FedExCup standings.

    Watney's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee193-1.343-1.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.191-3.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.1810.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.1930.977
    Average Strokes Gained: Total192-1.908-3.131

    Watney's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC80-75+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5672-68-71-69-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-67-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-65-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-66+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8068-67-74-73-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

