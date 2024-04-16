Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his putt shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 25th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hardy has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 13th.
- In 2023, Hardy finished 13th (with a score of -12) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Hardy's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|13
|73-69-67-67
|-12
|3/24/2022
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|3/28/2019
|MC
|71-72
|-1
Hardy's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 41st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy is averaging 0.283 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.446 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 ranks 65th on TOUR this season, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy sports a -0.170 average that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy's 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 74th this season, while he averages 29.69 putts per round (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|299.3
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|66.98%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.69
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.43%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.02%
|12.30%
Hardy's Best Finishes
- Hardy has participated in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times (63.6%).
- With 93 points, Hardy currently sits 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.881 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.030, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 25th in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.205
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.170
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.566
|-2.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.146
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.385
|-1.446
Hardy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|71-70-77-74
|+8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.