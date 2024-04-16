Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Nate Lashley of the United Statesplays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
When he takes the course April 18-21, Nate Lashley will aim to build upon his last performance in the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2022, he shot -10 and placed 15th at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Lashley's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -9, over his last five appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Lashley finished 15th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2022).
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Lashley's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|15
|69-68-69-72
|-10
|3/25/2021
|28
|68-75-72-70
|-3
|9/24/2020
|4
|68-71-65-69
|-15
|3/28/2019
|MC
|70-74
|E
Lashley's Recent Performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Nate Lashley has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Lashley is averaging -0.378 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 3.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.028 (93rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.1 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley sports a 0.340 average that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lashley has delivered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 91st on TOUR, while he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 25.64% of the time (60th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|291.1
|288.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|67.31%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.00
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.64%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|15.60%
|13.19%
Lashley's Best Finishes
- Lashley has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 40%.
- With 332 points, Lashley currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 1.743 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.028
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.340
|2.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.285
|0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.039
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.693
|3.555
Lashley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-66-71-75
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
