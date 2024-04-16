PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Nate Lashley of the United Statesplays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course April 18-21, Nate Lashley will aim to build upon his last performance in the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2022, he shot -10 and placed 15th at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Lashley's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -9, over his last five appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Lashley finished 15th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2022).
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Lashley's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/24/20221569-68-69-72-10
    3/25/20212868-75-72-70-3
    9/24/2020468-71-65-69-15
    3/28/2019MC70-74E

    Lashley's Recent Performances

    • Lashley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nate Lashley has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lashley is averaging -0.378 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 3.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.028 (93rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.1 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley sports a 0.340 average that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lashley has delivered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 91st on TOUR, while he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 25.64% of the time (60th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138291.1288.1
    Greens in Regulation %5067.31%69.10%
    Putts Per Round10229.0028.8
    Par Breakers6025.64%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance10915.60%13.19%

    Lashley's Best Finishes

    • Lashley has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 40%.
    • With 332 points, Lashley currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
    • Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 1.743 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0280.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3402.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2850.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.039-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6933.555

    Lashley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3969-70-68-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-66-71-75-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2367-70-68-64-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1770-68-70-70-1051
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5667-71-70-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

