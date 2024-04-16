Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 1.743 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished third in that event).