2H AGO

MJ Daffue Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links April 18-21, MJ Daffue will look to improve upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2023, he shot -7 and placed 29th at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

    Latest odds for Daffue at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Daffue's average finish has been 29th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Daffue's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20232971-68-73-69-7
    3/25/2021MC73-73+2

    Daffue's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Daffue finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Daffue has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of 6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • MJ Daffue has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Daffue is averaging -0.597 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Daffue is averaging -7.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Daffue .

    Daffue's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29310.5299.2
    Greens in Regulation %9966.99%64.14%
    Putts Per Round13729.2429.6
    Par Breakers5722.92%18.18%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.29%15.66%

    Daffue's Best Finishes

    • Daffue played 33 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 54.5%.
    • Last season Daffue's best performance came when he shot -15 and finished 16th at the Barbasol Championship.
    • With 330 points last season, Daffue ranked 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Daffue's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5710.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.374-1.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.199-5.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.209-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.211-7.314

    Daffue's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-67+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-70-74E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC73-73+4--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-73+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-69-70-71-516
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2466-70-70-68-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-68-70-1018
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1670-66-70-67-1528
    July 27-303M Open4368-69-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3869-69-68-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6565-75-76-74+64
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

