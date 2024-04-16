MJ Daffue Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five appearances, Daffue finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Daffue has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of 6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

MJ Daffue has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Daffue is averaging -0.597 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.