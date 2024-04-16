MJ Daffue Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
When he hits the links April 18-21, MJ Daffue will look to improve upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2023, he shot -7 and placed 29th at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Daffue's average finish has been 29th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Daffue finished 29th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Daffue's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|29
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|3/25/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+2
Daffue's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Daffue finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Daffue has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of 6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- MJ Daffue has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Daffue is averaging -0.597 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Daffue is averaging -7.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Daffue's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|310.5
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.99%
|64.14%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.24
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|57
|22.92%
|18.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|15.66%
Daffue's Best Finishes
- Daffue played 33 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 54.5%.
- Last season Daffue's best performance came when he shot -15 and finished 16th at the Barbasol Championship.
- With 330 points last season, Daffue ranked 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Daffue's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.571
|0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.374
|-1.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.199
|-5.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.209
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.211
|-7.314
Daffue's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-67
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-70-74
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|16
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|66-70-70-68
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|18
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|70-66-70-67
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|65
|65-75-76-74
|+6
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
