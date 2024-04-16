PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Michael Kim Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Michael Kim of the United States plays his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he finished 26th shooting -8 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Kim has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 35th.
    • In 2023, Kim finished 26th (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Kim's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20232670-69-70-71-8
    3/25/2021MC76-73+5
    9/24/2020MC72-74+2

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 40th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.613 (171st) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.9 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 86th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.085, while he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.70%.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a putts-per-round average of 28.50, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 27.96% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86297.9298.1
    Greens in Regulation %12763.70%60.07%
    Putts Per Round4128.5027.8
    Par Breakers2027.96%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance12516.11%14.24%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut six times (54.5%).
    • With 160 points, Kim currently sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.223. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 2.662 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.727 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 33rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.613-1.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.085-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green101-0.0180.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0950.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.452-0.652

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3068-67-69-71-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship768-68-69-69-1090
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-71-70-67-592
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-71-73-68-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3868-65-66-71-1015
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

