Michael Kim Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Michael Kim of the United States plays his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Michael Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he finished 26th shooting -8 in this tournament in 2023.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Kim has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 35th.
- In 2023, Kim finished 26th (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Kim's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|26
|70-69-70-71
|-8
|3/25/2021
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|9/24/2020
|MC
|72-74
|+2
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.613 (171st) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.9 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 86th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.085, while he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.70%.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a putts-per-round average of 28.50, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 27.96% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|297.9
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|63.70%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.50
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|20
|27.96%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|16.11%
|14.24%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times (54.5%).
- With 160 points, Kim currently sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.223. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 2.662 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.727 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 33rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.613
|-1.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.085
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.018
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.095
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.452
|-0.652
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|68-67-69-71
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|90
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
