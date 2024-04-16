McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Meissner put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.136. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.110 (he finished 26th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.593 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.215, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.