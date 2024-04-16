McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Last time out at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, McClure Meissner posted a 10th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship trying for a better finish.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In the past five years, this is Meissner's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Meissner's Recent Performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Meissner has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Meissner is averaging 1.094 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging 2.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.217, which ranks 137th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 41st, and his 51.7% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner sports a 0.086 average that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner has registered a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|302.8
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|65.15%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.91
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|76
|25.00%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|16.67%
|13.89%
Meissner's Best Finishes
- Meissner has participated in eight tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- Currently, Meissner sits 117th in the FedExCup standings with 124 points.
Meissner's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Meissner put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.136. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.110 (he finished 26th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.593 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.215, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Meissner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.217
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.086
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.339
|1.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.022
|1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.231
|2.781
Meissner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
