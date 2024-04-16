PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Last time out at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, McClure Meissner posted a 10th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Meissner's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Meissner's Recent Performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Meissner has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Meissner is averaging 1.094 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner is averaging 2.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Meissner's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.217, which ranks 137th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 41st, and his 51.7% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner sports a 0.086 average that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner has registered a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41302.8301.4
    Greens in Regulation %10065.15%64.81%
    Putts Per Round9028.9128.3
    Par Breakers7625.00%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance13716.67%13.89%

    Meissner's Best Finishes

    • Meissner has participated in eight tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • Currently, Meissner sits 117th in the FedExCup standings with 124 points.

    Meissner's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Meissner put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.136. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.110 (he finished 26th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.593 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.215, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.217-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0860.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.3391.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0221.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2312.781

    Meissner's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-75+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5372-68-70-69-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2373-65-71-67-1220
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2673-68-73-67-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

