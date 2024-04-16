Max Greyserman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Max Greyserman looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Greyserman's Recent Performances
- Greyserman has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- Max Greyserman has averaged 306.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 1.843 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 2.320 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Greyserman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.060 (88th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.2 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 63rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.181.
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 81st on TOUR this season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranks 54th. He has broken par 27.54% of the time (24th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|306.2
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|65.94%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.65
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|24
|27.54%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|15.46%
|13.27%
Greyserman's Best Finishes
- Greyserman has played nine tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Currently, Greyserman has 144 points, placing him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.048. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.487.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.608 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.277). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.060
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.181
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.064
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.105
|1.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.410
|2.320
Greyserman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.