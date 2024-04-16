Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.357.

NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.616. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.329.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.604, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).