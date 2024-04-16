PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 29, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Matthew NeSmith finished 41st in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2020, shooting a -6 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 18-21 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • NeSmith has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2020. He finished 41st, posting a score of -6.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    NeSmith's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/24/20204169-71-72-70-6

    NeSmith's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, NeSmith finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has an average of -1.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, NeSmith has an average of -1.639 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • NeSmith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 ranks 104th on TOUR this season, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith sports a -0.286 mark (139th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, while he averages 30.42 putts per round (180th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140290.7298.2
    Greens in Regulation %5467.13%63.89%
    Putts Per Round18030.4230.3
    Par Breakers12622.92%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance16218.29%18.98%

    NeSmith's Best Finishes

    • NeSmith, who has played 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, NeSmith has 70 points, placing him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.357.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.616. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.329.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.604, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0200.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2860.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.308-0.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.478-1.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.092-1.639

    NeSmith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3567-71-69-74-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3068-69-67-66-1426
    May 18-21PGA Championship2370-70-74-69+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-69-73-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

