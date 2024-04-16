Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 29, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Matthew NeSmith finished 41st in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2020, shooting a -6 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 18-21 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- NeSmith has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once of late, in 2020. He finished 41st, posting a score of -6.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
NeSmith's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/24/2020
|41
|69-71-72-70
|-6
NeSmith's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, NeSmith finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has an average of -1.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, NeSmith has an average of -1.639 in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- NeSmith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 ranks 104th on TOUR this season, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith sports a -0.286 mark (139th on TOUR).
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, while he averages 30.42 putts per round (180th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|290.7
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|67.13%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|30.42
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|126
|22.92%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|18.29%
|18.98%
NeSmith's Best Finishes
- NeSmith, who has played 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, NeSmith has 70 points, placing him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.357.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.616. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.329.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.604, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.020
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.286
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.308
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.478
|-1.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.092
|-1.639
NeSmith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|67-71-69-74
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|26
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-70-74-69
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.