Martin Trainer Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    When he takes the course April 18-21, Martin Trainer will try to build upon his last performance in the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2023, he shot -10 and finished 22nd at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

    Latest odds for Trainer at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Trainer has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Trainer last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 22nd with a score of -10.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Trainer's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20232269-70-65-74-10
    3/24/2022769-70-67-69-13
    3/25/20215671-70-75-75+3
    9/24/2020MC72-73+1

    Trainer's Recent Performances

    • Trainer has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Trainer has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Martin Trainer has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Trainer has an average of 3.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.696 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83302.2296.9
    Greens in Regulation %15265.17%42.86%
    Putts Per Round10629.0528.0
    Par Breakers3523.81%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance18216.40%11.90%

    Trainer's Best Finishes

    • Trainer took part in 23 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Last season Trainer had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 15th with a score of -18 (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Trainer's 139 points last season placed him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.364-0.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green187-0.650-1.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.0320.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0533.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-1.0991.696

    Trainer's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-74-73+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6270-69-73-70-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-79+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-66-68-76-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1970-70-66-68-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

