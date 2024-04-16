Martin Trainer Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
When he takes the course April 18-21, Martin Trainer will try to build upon his last performance in the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2023, he shot -10 and finished 22nd at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Trainer has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 28th.
- Trainer last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 22nd with a score of -10.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Trainer's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|22
|69-70-65-74
|-10
|3/24/2022
|7
|69-70-67-69
|-13
|3/25/2021
|56
|71-70-75-75
|+3
|9/24/2020
|MC
|72-73
|+1
Trainer's Recent Performances
- Trainer has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Trainer has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Martin Trainer has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Trainer has an average of 3.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.696 Strokes Gained: Total.
Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|302.2
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|65.17%
|42.86%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|35
|23.81%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|182
|16.40%
|11.90%
Trainer's Best Finishes
- Trainer took part in 23 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Last season Trainer had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 15th with a score of -18 (nine shots back of the winner).
- Trainer's 139 points last season placed him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.364
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|187
|-0.650
|-1.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.032
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.053
|3.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-1.099
|1.696
Trainer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-74-73
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
