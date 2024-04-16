Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard shot -7 and finished 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hubbard has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -7.
- Hubbard finished 29th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2023).
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Hubbard's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|29
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|3/24/2022
|MC
|72-72
|E
Hubbard's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 40th.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 2.110 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.121 ranks 118th on TOUR this season, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 29th on TOUR with a mark of 0.491.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 72nd this season, and his 28.54 putts-per-round average ranks 46th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|289.9
|290.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.67%
|64.17%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.54
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|16
|28.10%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.44%
|15.00%
Hubbard's Best Finishes
- While Hubbard hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Hubbard sits 49th in the FedExCup standings with 478 points.
Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that event.
- Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.501 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked fifth in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.121
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.491
|1.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.146
|0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.158
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.675
|2.110
Hubbard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|72-69-67-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.