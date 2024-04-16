PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard shot -7 and finished 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hubbard has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -7.
    • Hubbard finished 29th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship (in 2023).
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Hubbard's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20232971-70-71-69-7
    3/24/2022MC72-72E

    Hubbard's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 40th.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 2.110 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.121 ranks 118th on TOUR this season, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 29th on TOUR with a mark of 0.491.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 72nd this season, and his 28.54 putts-per-round average ranks 46th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145289.9290.9
    Greens in Regulation %6166.67%64.17%
    Putts Per Round4628.5428.4
    Par Breakers1628.10%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.44%15.00%

    Hubbard's Best Finishes

    • While Hubbard hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Hubbard sits 49th in the FedExCup standings with 478 points.

    Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.501 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.1210.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4911.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1460.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.158-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6752.110

    Hubbard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1868-70-69-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2772-69-67-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7571-74-79-74+183
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge969-69-69-69-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.