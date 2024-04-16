Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that event.

Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.501 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).