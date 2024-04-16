Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his putt shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin looks for a better result in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he took 28th shooting -7 in this tournament in 2018.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Griffin has entered the Corales Puntacana Championship once recently (in 2018), posting a score of -7 and finishing 28th.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Griffin's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Griffin has an average finish of 55th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Griffin has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
- Lanto Griffin has averaged 307.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -1.246 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of -0.732 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.223 (62nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.9 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 82nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.108, while he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, while he averages 30.09 putts per round (178th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|307.9
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|69.44%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|30.09
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|34
|27.02%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|19.19%
|18.21%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin has played seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Griffin, who has 40 points, currently ranks 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.867. He finished 57th in that event.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.972 (he finished 72nd in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.436, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him 51st in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.223
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.108
|1.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.312
|-1.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.347
|-1.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.329
|-0.732
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|64
|73-74-78-76
|+13
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.