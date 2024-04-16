Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.867. He finished 57th in that event.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.972 (he finished 72nd in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.436, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.