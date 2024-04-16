PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kyle Stanley Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kyle Stanley enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 61st-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Stanley at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Stanley has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Stanley last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +1.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Stanley's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/24/2022MC75-70+1
    9/24/20202867-72-73-68-8

    Stanley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Stanley finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Stanley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of -6 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Kyle Stanley has averaged 276.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stanley has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stanley is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Stanley.

    Stanley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-295.4276.8
    Greens in Regulation %-67.99%35.65%
    Putts Per Round-31.0030.6
    Par Breakers-16.67%13.43%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.86%18.06%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Stanley's Best Finishes

    • Stanley took part in 17 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut four times (23.5%).
    • Last season Stanley's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -13 and finished 30th in that event.
    • Stanley earned 11 points last season, which ranked him 233rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Stanley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Stanley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-71+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-76+3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-75+3--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-78+7--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-67-67-13--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-67-70-73-63

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stanley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

