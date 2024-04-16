Kyle Stanley Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Kyle Stanley enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 61st-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Stanley has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 28th.
- Stanley last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +1.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Stanley's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|9/24/2020
|28
|67-72-73-68
|-8
Stanley's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Stanley finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Stanley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of -6 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Kyle Stanley has averaged 276.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stanley has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stanley is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Stanley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.4
|276.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.99%
|35.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.00
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|13.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.86%
|18.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Stanley's Best Finishes
- Stanley took part in 17 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut four times (23.5%).
- Last season Stanley's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -13 and finished 30th in that event.
- Stanley earned 11 points last season, which ranked him 233rd in the FedExCup standings.
Stanley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Stanley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-67-67
|-13
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-67-70-73
|-6
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
