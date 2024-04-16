Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that event.

Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that event, he finished 39th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 1.336 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.893, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.