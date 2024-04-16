PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu will compete April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his last tournament he took 39th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -2 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    Latest odds for Yu at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Yu's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Yu's Recent Performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Yu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of -2.466 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu is averaging -0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.862 this season (third on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranks 23rd, while his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 40th on TOUR with a mark of 0.360.
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 169th this season, while he averages 30.76 putts per round (182nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23306.8305.6
    Greens in Regulation %571.78%70.24%
    Putts Per Round18230.7630.7
    Par Breakers4526.00%16.27%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.67%13.89%

    Yu's Best Finishes

    • Although Yu hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Yu sits 71st in the FedExCup standings with 325 points.

    Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that event.
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 1.336 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.893, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.8622.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3601.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180-0.726-1.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.642-2.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.146-0.389

    Yu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4965-67-71-69-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic670-67-65-66-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

