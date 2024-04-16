Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu will compete April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his last tournament he took 39th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -2 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In the past five years, this is Yu's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Yu's Recent Performances
- Yu has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Yu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of -2.466 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu is averaging -0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.862 this season (third on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranks 23rd, while his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 40th on TOUR with a mark of 0.360.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 169th this season, while he averages 30.76 putts per round (182nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|306.8
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|71.78%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|182
|30.76
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|45
|26.00%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.67%
|13.89%
Yu's Best Finishes
- Although Yu hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Yu sits 71st in the FedExCup standings with 325 points.
Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that event.
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that event, he finished 39th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 1.336 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.893, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.862
|2.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.360
|1.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.726
|-1.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.642
|-2.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.146
|-0.389
Yu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.