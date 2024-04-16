PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kevin Tway Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Tway seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He took 38th at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Tway at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Tway has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -6.
    • In 2023, Tway finished 38th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Tway's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20233871-67-74-71-5
    9/24/20204170-70-72-70-6

    Tway's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Tway has an average finish of 31st.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Tway has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tway is averaging -0.729 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway is averaging 0.750 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Tway's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39308.1290.9
    Greens in Regulation %7567.93%67.36%
    Putts Per Round16429.5230.0
    Par Breakers14120.85%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance14014.80%10.42%

    Tway's Best Finishes

    • Tway played 37 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 37 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 40.5%.
    • Last season Tway put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished 11th with a score of -18 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Tway's 207 points last season ranked him 152nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Tway's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0461.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.150-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.134-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.019-0.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.2310.750

    Tway's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-70E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1166-71-66-63-1865
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5268-66-70-69-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-70-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4471-67-67-74-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC67-72-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68-15--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

