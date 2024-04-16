Kevin Tway Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five appearances, Tway has an average finish of 31st.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Tway has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five starts.

Tway is averaging -0.729 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.