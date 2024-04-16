Kevin Tway Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Kevin Tway seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He took 38th at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2023.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Tway has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -6.
- In 2023, Tway finished 38th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Tway's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|38
|71-67-74-71
|-5
|9/24/2020
|41
|70-70-72-70
|-6
Tway's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Tway has an average finish of 31st.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tway has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Tway is averaging -0.729 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tway is averaging 0.750 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tway's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|290.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|67.93%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.52
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|141
|20.85%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|14.80%
|10.42%
Tway's Best Finishes
- Tway played 37 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 37 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 40.5%.
- Last season Tway put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished 11th with a score of -18 (five shots back of the winner).
- Tway's 207 points last season ranked him 152nd in the FedExCup standings.
Tway's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.046
|1.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.150
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.134
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.019
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.231
|0.750
Tway's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|66-71-66-63
|-18
|65
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|68-66-70-69
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|71-67-67-74
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
