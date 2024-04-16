Kevin Dougherty Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Kevin Dougherty plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
At the Valero Texas Open, Kevin Dougherty struggled, missing the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He is trying for a better outcome in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Dougherty's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Dougherty's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Dougherty has an average finish of 45th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Dougherty has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -2.
- Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging 0.220 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dougherty is averaging 0.136 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dougherty's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dougherty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.907 this season (best on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.3 yards) ranks third, while his 52.4% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.129.
- On the greens, Dougherty's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranks 139th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|314.3
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|65.40%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.36
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.75%
|15.87%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|15.40%
|13.49%
Dougherty's Best Finishes
- Dougherty has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Dougherty ranks 169th in the FedExCup standings with 41 points.
Dougherty's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.125.
- Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his -1.466 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.078), which ranked 22nd in the field.
- Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 38th in the field.
Dougherty's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.907
|2.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.129
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.779
|-2.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.133
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.132
|0.136
Dougherty's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.