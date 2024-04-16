Kevin Dougherty Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.125.

Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his -1.466 mark ranked in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.078), which ranked 22nd in the field.