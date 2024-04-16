Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Kevin Chappell of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Kevin Chappell enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 33rd-place finish in the Valero Texas Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Chappell has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 16th.
- Chappell last participated in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of -11.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Chappell's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|16
|70-70-69-68
|-11
|3/24/2022
|15
|73-67-72-66
|-10
|9/24/2020
|MC
|71-71
|-2
Chappell's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Chappell has an average finish of 35th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Chappell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Kevin Chappell has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chappell is averaging 0.487 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -2.488 in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|302.0
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|68.06%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|113
|21.53%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|14.98%
|14.93%
Chappell's Best Finishes
- Chappell, who played 20 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Last season Chappell's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished 23rd at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Chappell ranked 185th in the FedExCup standings with 138 points last season.
Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.165
|-2.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.121
|-2.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.073
|1.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.040
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.157
|-2.488
Chappell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-67-66-69
|-10
|33
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.