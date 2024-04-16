Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five tournaments, Chappell has an average finish of 35th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Chappell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

Kevin Chappell has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Chappell is averaging 0.487 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.