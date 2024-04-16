PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Kevin Chappell of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    Kevin Chappell enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 33rd-place finish in the Valero Texas Open, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Chappell at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Chappell has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 16th.
    • Chappell last participated in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of -11.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Chappell's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20231670-70-69-68-11
    3/24/20221573-67-72-66-10
    9/24/2020MC71-71-2

    Chappell's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Chappell has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Chappell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Kevin Chappell has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Chappell is averaging 0.487 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -2.488 in his past five tournaments.
    Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84302.0302.0
    Greens in Regulation %7168.06%59.72%
    Putts Per Round14629.3228.5
    Par Breakers11321.53%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance14914.98%14.93%

    Chappell's Best Finishes

    • Chappell, who played 20 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Last season Chappell's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished 23rd at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Chappell ranked 185th in the FedExCup standings with 138 points last season.

    Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.165-2.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.121-2.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.0731.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0400.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.157-2.488

    Chappell's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-67-66-69-1033
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-72-1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    July 27-303M Open6469-68-75-69-34
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2871-67-71-69-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-66-71-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4972-68-71-68-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-70-67-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-78+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3369-73-74-69-321

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

