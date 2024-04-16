Justin Suh Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828.

Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.514. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 1.390 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.267). That ranked fourth in the field.