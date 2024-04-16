Justin Suh Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Justin Suh of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
After he placed 28th in this tournament in 2021, Justin Suh has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Suh has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 21st.
- In 2021, Suh finished 28th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Suh's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/25/2021
|28
|68-69-77-71
|-3
|9/24/2020
|14
|67-67-71-73
|-10
Suh's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Suh has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Suh has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished -2 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 1.086 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging -0.506 Strokes Gained: Total.
Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Suh's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 ranks 109th on TOUR this season, and his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh sports a -0.943 mark (180th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Suh's 0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him eighth on TOUR this season, and his 28.79 putts-per-round average ranks 71st. He has broken par 24.54% of the time (92nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|298.4
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|62.27%
|57.87%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.79
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.54%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|18.98%
|17.59%
Suh's Best Finishes
- Suh is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 events, he made the cut three times (30%).
- Currently, Suh has 56 points, ranking him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.514. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 1.390 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.267). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 22nd in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.044
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.943
|-1.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.583
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.715
|1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.855
|-0.506
Suh's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-68-73-74
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.