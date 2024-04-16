PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Suh Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Justin Suh of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    After he placed 28th in this tournament in 2021, Justin Suh has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Suh at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Suh has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 21st.
    • In 2021, Suh finished 28th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Suh's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/25/20212868-69-77-71-3
    9/24/20201467-67-71-73-10

    Suh's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Suh has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Suh has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished -2 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 1.086 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging -0.506 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Suh .

    Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Suh's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 ranks 109th on TOUR this season, and his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh sports a -0.943 mark (180th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him eighth on TOUR this season, and his 28.79 putts-per-round average ranks 71st. He has broken par 24.54% of the time (92nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81298.4297.3
    Greens in Regulation %15762.27%57.87%
    Putts Per Round7128.7928.5
    Par Breakers9224.54%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance16718.98%17.59%

    Suh's Best Finishes

    • Suh is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut three times (30%).
    • Currently, Suh has 56 points, ranking him 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.514. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 1.390 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.267). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 22nd in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).

    Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.044-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-0.943-1.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.5830.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.7151.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.855-0.506

    Suh's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5972-69-73-72+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-68-73-74+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-70-66-74-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-66-77-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open2769-69-72-72+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-66-72-68-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7865-72-73-74-42
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

