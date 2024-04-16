PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Lower Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower will compete April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his most recent tournament he placed 25th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -4 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    Latest odds for Lower at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Lower has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In 2023, Lower failed to make the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Lower's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023MC74-71+1
    3/24/20221574-65-68-71-10

    Lower's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lower has an average finish of 30th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -2.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 291.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 0.786 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lower owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.145 (124th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.346 average that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR, while he ranks 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.21. He has broken par 24.24% of the time (102nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106294.7291.6
    Greens in Regulation %5367.17%59.63%
    Putts Per Round12829.2128.6
    Par Breakers10224.24%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance10515.49%14.44%

    Lower's Best Finishes

    • Although Lower has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times (72.7%).
    • Currently, Lower has 258 points, placing him 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.265. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.864 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.145-0.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3460.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.064-0.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.1020.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2390.302

    Lower's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-70-68-68-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

