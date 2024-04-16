Justin Lower Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.265. He finished third in that tournament.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.864 mark ranked 13th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.