Justin Lower Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Justin Lower will compete April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his most recent tournament he placed 25th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -4 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Lower has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 15th.
- In 2023, Lower failed to make the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Lower's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|3/24/2022
|15
|74-65-68-71
|-10
Lower's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lower has an average finish of 30th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -2.
- Justin Lower has averaged 291.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 0.786 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lower owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.145 (124th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.346 average that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR, while he ranks 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.21. He has broken par 24.24% of the time (102nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|294.7
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|67.17%
|59.63%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.21
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|102
|24.24%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|15.49%
|14.44%
Lower's Best Finishes
- Although Lower has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times (72.7%).
- Currently, Lower has 258 points, placing him 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.265. He finished third in that tournament.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.864 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.145
|-0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.346
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.064
|-0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.102
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.239
|0.302
Lower's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
