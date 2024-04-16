Josh Teater Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Josh Teater of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
When he takes the course April 18-21, Josh Teater will try to improve upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2021, he shot -2 and placed 34th at Corales Golf Club.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Teater has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 34th.
- Teater last participated in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2021, finishing 34th with a score of -2.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Teater's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/25/2021
|34
|73-72-74-67
|-2
|9/24/2020
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|3/28/2019
|MC
|74-70
|E
Teater's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Teater has an average finish of 60th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Teater hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 60th.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Josh Teater has averaged 295.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Teater is averaging -1.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -3.068 in his past five tournaments.
Teater's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Teater has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.494, which ranks 162nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 116th, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Teater ranks 151st on TOUR with a mark of -0.369.
- On the greens, Teater has registered a -0.764 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR, while he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 21.30% of the time (159th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|293.9
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|63.27%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.00
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|159
|21.30%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|17.59%
|16.67%
Teater's Best Finishes
- Teater has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 25%.
- With 7 points, Teater currently ranks 200th in the FedExCup standings.
Teater's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.110.
- Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 1.237.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.555.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.090). That ranked in the field.
- Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 58th in the field (he finished 58th in that tournament).
Teater's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.494
|-1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.369
|-1.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.474
|0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.764
|-1.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.153
|-3.068
Teater's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
