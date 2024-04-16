Josh Teater Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.110.

Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 1.237.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.555.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.090). That ranked in the field.