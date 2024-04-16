Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2021's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Bramlett's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -6, over his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Bramlett last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2021, finishing 13th with a score of -6.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Bramlett's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/25/2021
|13
|69-73-72-68
|-6
|9/24/2020
|41
|66-70-75-71
|-6
Bramlett's Recent Performances
- Bramlett has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 314.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.204 in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 107th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.094. Additionally, he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.30%.
- On the greens, Bramlett's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 86th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 121st. He has broken par 23.70% of the time (108th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|308.7
|314.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|66.30%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.13
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.70%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|13.89%
|12.50%
Bramlett's Best Finishes
- Bramlett, who has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
- Currently, Bramlett has 123 points, ranking him 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 20th in the field at 1.829. In that event, he finished 25th.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.226
|0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.094
|-1.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.137
|1.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.083
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.351
|1.204
Bramlett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|68-70-67-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-69-72-69
|-2
|15
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
