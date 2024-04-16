PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2021's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Bramlett's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -6, over his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Bramlett last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2021, finishing 13th with a score of -6.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Bramlett's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/25/20211369-73-72-68-6
    9/24/20204166-70-75-71-6

    Bramlett's Recent Performances

    • Bramlett has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
    • Joseph Bramlett has averaged 314.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.204 in his past five tournaments.
    Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 107th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.094. Additionally, he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.30%.
    • On the greens, Bramlett's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 86th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 121st. He has broken par 23.70% of the time (108th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11308.7314.6
    Greens in Regulation %7666.30%65.28%
    Putts Per Round12129.1329.4
    Par Breakers10823.70%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance5713.89%12.50%

    Bramlett's Best Finishes

    • Bramlett, who has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
    • Currently, Bramlett has 123 points, ranking him 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 20th in the field at 1.829. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2260.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.094-1.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1371.831
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.083-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3511.204

    Bramlett's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1068-70-67-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4072-69-72-69-215
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1968-67-67-66-1644
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-70-70-75E51
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
