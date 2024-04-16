Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.210.

Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.795 mark ranked 31st in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Campillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.694, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 19th in that event).