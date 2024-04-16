Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Jorge Campillo of Spain hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jorge Campillo hits the course in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In the past five years, this is Campillo's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Campillo's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Campillo has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Campillo has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Jorge Campillo has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo is averaging -0.925 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo is averaging -0.494 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Campillo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134 this season, which ranks 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo has a 0.011 average that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 61.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campillo's -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 105th on TOUR this season, and his 28.39 putts-per-round average ranks 34th. He has broken par 20.37% of the time (167th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|295.3
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|61.42%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.39
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|167
|20.37%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|16.05%
|18.25%
Campillo's Best Finishes
- Campillo has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Campillo has 58 points, placing him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Campillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.210.
- Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.795 mark ranked 31st in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Campillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.694, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 19th in that event).
- Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
Campillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.134
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.011
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.412
|1.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.063
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.226
|-0.494
Campillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|71-68-71-74
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
