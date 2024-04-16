Jonathan Byrd Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Byrd has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Byrd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.

Jonathan Byrd has averaged 269.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Byrd has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.