2H AGO

Jonathan Byrd Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Jonathan Byrd looks for a better result in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he took 16th shooting -11 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Byrd at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Byrd has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -7.
    • Byrd last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of -11.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Byrd's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20231671-69-71-66-11
    3/24/20223670-72-68-72-6
    3/25/20216369-76-77-70+4
    9/24/20202868-71-70-71-8
    3/28/2019468-67-71-66-16

    Byrd's Recent Performances

    • Byrd has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Byrd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Jonathan Byrd has averaged 269.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd is averaging 2.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Byrd .

    Byrd's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173289.3269.6
    Greens in Regulation %15165.19%26.59%
    Putts Per Round6828.8028.0
    Par Breakers18019.44%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance3612.87%9.92%

    Byrd's Best Finishes

    • Byrd, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 26.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Last season Byrd's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and finished 12th in that event.
    • With 125 points last season, Byrd finished 189th in the FedExCup standings.

    Byrd's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.2990.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.5151.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.5270.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.454-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-0.7402.038

    Byrd's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5569-71-70-70-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4370-68-66-68-1211
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1268-69-70-70-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

