Jonathan Byrd Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Byrd looks for a better result in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after he took 16th shooting -11 in this tournament in 2023.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Byrd has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -7.
- Byrd last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of -11.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Byrd's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|16
|71-69-71-66
|-11
|3/24/2022
|36
|70-72-68-72
|-6
|3/25/2021
|63
|69-76-77-70
|+4
|9/24/2020
|28
|68-71-70-71
|-8
|3/28/2019
|4
|68-67-71-66
|-16
Byrd's Recent Performances
- Byrd has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Byrd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Jonathan Byrd has averaged 269.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd is averaging 2.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|289.3
|269.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|65.19%
|26.59%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.80
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|180
|19.44%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.87%
|9.92%
Byrd's Best Finishes
- Byrd, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 26.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Last season Byrd's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and finished 12th in that event.
- With 125 points last season, Byrd finished 189th in the FedExCup standings.
Byrd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.299
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.515
|1.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.527
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.454
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-0.740
|2.038
Byrd's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-68-66-68
|-12
|11
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|68-69-70-70
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.