Joe Highsmith Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.966 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 3.730 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 2.599. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.022 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.