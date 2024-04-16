Joe Highsmith Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Joe Highsmith enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 51st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open, which was his last competition.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Highsmith is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Highsmith's Recent Performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Highsmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Joe Highsmith has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -1.056 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -1.993 Strokes Gained: Total.
Highsmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.717 this season, which ranks 178th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith sports a -0.467 average that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 136th on TOUR, while he ranks 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67. He has broken par 26.85% of the time (37th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|298.3
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|62.50%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.67
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|37
|26.85%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|16.90%
|14.93%
Highsmith's Best Finishes
- Highsmith has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Highsmith ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings with 141 points.
Highsmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.966 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 3.730 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 2.599. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.022 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.717
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.467
|-1.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.319
|1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.316
|-1.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.181
|-1.993
Highsmith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.