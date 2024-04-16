PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jimmy Walker Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Jimmy Walker of the United States putts on the third green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Walker looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Walker's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Walker's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Walker has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • Jimmy Walker has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -1.006 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Walker has an average of -5.704 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Walker .

    Walker's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45307.2293.7
    Greens in Regulation %17264.08%61.67%
    Putts Per Round7728.9030.1
    Par Breakers16420.16%15.00%
    Bogey Avoidance17015.76%19.44%

    Walker's Best Finishes

    • Walker played 30 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Last season Walker's best performance came when he shot -8 and finished 14th at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Walker's 294 points last season ranked him 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Walker's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.216-2.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.120-0.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.100-0.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.022-1.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.214-5.704

    Walker's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1567-67-70-68-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1472-68-68-68-854
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7469-66-72-70-73
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4073-67-71-70+113
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4267-68-69-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-73+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-67-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-69-73-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-72-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-69+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-75+13--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

