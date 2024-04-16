Jimmy Walker Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Jimmy Walker of the United States putts on the third green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Jimmy Walker looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In the past five years, this is Walker's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Walker's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Walker has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Jimmy Walker has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -1.006 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Walker has an average of -5.704 in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|307.2
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|64.08%
|61.67%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.90
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|164
|20.16%
|15.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|15.76%
|19.44%
Walker's Best Finishes
- Walker played 30 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Walker's best performance came when he shot -8 and finished 14th at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Walker's 294 points last season ranked him 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Walker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.216
|-2.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.120
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.100
|-0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.022
|-1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.214
|-5.704
Walker's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|67-67-70-68
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|72-68-68-68
|-8
|54
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|74
|69-66-72-70
|-7
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|73-67-71-70
|+1
|13
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-69-73
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-72-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
